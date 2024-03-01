Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 461 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% during the third quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 857 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the third quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price target (up previously from $775.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $824.90.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $791.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $620.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.33. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $222.97 and a one year high of $823.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.26, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,174 shares of company stock valued at $69,582,008. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

