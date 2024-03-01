BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Short Interest Up 1,107.1% in February

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 1,107.1% from the January 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BDO Unibank Price Performance

BDOUY opened at $27.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.26. BDO Unibank has a 12-month low of $20.71 and a 12-month high of $30.14.

BDO Unibank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th.

BDO Unibank Company Profile

BDO Unibank, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in the Philippines. It offers checking, savings and time deposit, and foreign currency accounts, as well as other services, such as telegraphic transfer, safe deposit box, and night depository services; and consumer loans, merchant and ATM services, and agency banking services.

