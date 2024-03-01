Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Bausch + Lomb from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 target price on Bausch + Lomb and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Evercore dropped their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.68.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance

NYSE:BLCO opened at $16.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.24. Bausch + Lomb has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLCO. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

