Base Resources (LON:BSE) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Base Resources (LON:BSE – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.44) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 31 ($0.39) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

LON:BSE opened at GBX 6 ($0.08) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8.08. Base Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 5.15 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 15 ($0.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.86. The company has a market cap of £70.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

