Base Resources (LON:BSE) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Base Resources (LON:BSE – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.44) price target on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 31 ($0.39) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.
Read Our Latest Report on Base Resources
Base Resources Stock Performance
Base Resources Company Profile
Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Base Resources
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.