Barclays Lowers Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $213.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $214.00 to $213.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PODD. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Insulet from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Insulet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $250.33.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $164.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.80 and a 200-day moving average of $181.79. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 56.36, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.05. Insulet has a one year low of $125.82 and a one year high of $335.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.73. Insulet had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insulet will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $1,891,338.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,215.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Insulet by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,476,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,056,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Insulet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,029,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,742,264,000 after purchasing an additional 29,387 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 474,545 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,536,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $441,836,000 after purchasing an additional 49,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 101,333.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,095 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

