Barclays Increases MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target to $23.00

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $12.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.

MGNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded MacroGenics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.29.

NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $17.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.66. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 2.16. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 16,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $277,655.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,171.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 13,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $159,792.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 16,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $277,655.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,636 shares of company stock worth $827,498 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in MacroGenics by 68.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,927 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MacroGenics by 517.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,249,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,650 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in MacroGenics by 910.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 984,387 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MacroGenics by 144.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,430,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 845,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in MacroGenics by 21.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,229,000 after purchasing an additional 632,054 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

