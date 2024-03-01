Barclays Increases Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $88.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $69.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.84% from the company’s current price.

BBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.36.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE:BBY opened at $80.85 on Friday. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $86.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $16,048,344.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 288,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,314.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 35.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 94,282 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 24,763 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,405.3% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 214,232 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth $3,885,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 126.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 77,784 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 43,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

