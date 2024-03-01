Barclays Boosts Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target to $22.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $15.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.73. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $18.33.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 250,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $2,287,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 320,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,812,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,468,000 after purchasing an additional 669,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 36.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,001,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545,129 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.8% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 15,339,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,726,000 after buying an additional 5,367,955 shares during the period. MHR Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $76,661,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

