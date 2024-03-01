Barclays Boosts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $405.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $346.00 to $405.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $466.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $441.79.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $448.35 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $476.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $421.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.43 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.72 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.