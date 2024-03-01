Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 605,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,392 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.54% of Bank OZK worth $22,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the third quarter valued at about $938,000. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 18.7% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 84,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 13,383 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the third quarter valued at about $10,788,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 58.1% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 28,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $52.36.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $407.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.54 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 30.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OZK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James upgraded Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank OZK

About Bank OZK

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.