Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 631.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,798 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 31,765 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $15,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 418.8% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $577.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.94 and a 12-month high of $580.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $514.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.20.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at $10,757,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.46.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

