Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 79,255 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 546.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,746 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,255 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $12,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $256,680,000 after buying an additional 1,499,078 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,588.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,159,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,406,000 after buying an additional 1,090,763 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $103,365,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,845,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $811,339,000 after acquiring an additional 581,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total transaction of $713,162.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,405,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total value of $713,162.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,127 shares of company stock worth $10,783,553. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of KEYS opened at $154.30 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $172.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.