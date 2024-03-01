Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 20,450 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,450 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.05% of Agilent Technologies worth $16,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in A. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 562.5% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 79.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,538.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,929 shares of company stock worth $12,730,599 in the last 90 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.31.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of A opened at $137.36 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $145.43. The firm has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

