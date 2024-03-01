Bank of America Trims BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Target Price to $42.00

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BRP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of BRP Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of BRP Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.67.

BRP Group Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of BRP Group

Shares of NASDAQ BRP opened at $27.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.38. BRP Group has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,112,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,079,000 after buying an additional 53,895 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after buying an additional 19,272 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in BRP Group by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,338,000 after purchasing an additional 241,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BRP Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. 49.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Further Reading

