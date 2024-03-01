Bank of America Begins Coverage on monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MNDY. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on monday.com from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on monday.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, monday.com presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $220.79.

monday.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $223.01 on Monday. monday.com has a 1 year low of $108.35 and a 1 year high of $239.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3,185.86 and a beta of 1.19.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that monday.com will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of monday.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of monday.com by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of monday.com by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of monday.com by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

See Also

