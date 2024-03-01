Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.17 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Bandwidth updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Bandwidth Trading Up 11.4 %

BAND opened at $20.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.76. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Bandwidth from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bandwidth from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Bandwidth from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Insider Transactions at Bandwidth

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $51,657.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,391.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,564 shares of company stock worth $89,061. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bandwidth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 7,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

