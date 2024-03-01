BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) EVP Kevin Lawrence Sells 1,159 Shares of Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $101,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $880,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Kevin Lawrence sold 1,529 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $134,552.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, Kevin Lawrence sold 7,312 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $643,456.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Kevin Lawrence sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00.

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $87.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. BancFirst Co. has a one year low of $68.44 and a one year high of $104.00. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.11.

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $150.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.84 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

