Bamco Inc. NY Trims Stock Holdings in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,420 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Warby Parker by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,808,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,675,000 after buying an additional 4,405,581 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 0.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,277,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,098,000 after purchasing an additional 43,601 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 12.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,169,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,646,000 after purchasing an additional 813,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,782,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,596,000 after purchasing an additional 499,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 17.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,372,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,649,000 after purchasing an additional 809,360 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Warby Parker

In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 10,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $132,892.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,261.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 10,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $132,892.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,261.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 56,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $591,761.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,223 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,700 over the last quarter. 26.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WRBY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Warby Parker Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:WRBY opened at $12.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80. Warby Parker Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $161.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warby Parker Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Featured Articles

