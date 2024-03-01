Bamco Inc. NY Sells 4,500 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 56.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in nCino were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming increased its position in nCino by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in nCino by 218.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in nCino by 643.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in nCino by 41.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 47.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $29.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.78. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $35.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.46.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $121.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.63 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NCNO. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $27,874.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider April Rieger sold 1,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $47,391.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,796.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $27,874.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,608.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,935 shares of company stock worth $1,069,845. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

