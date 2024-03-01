Bamco Inc. NY Sells 211,420 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 82.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,420 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,808,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,675,000 after buying an additional 4,405,581 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,277,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,098,000 after acquiring an additional 43,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,169,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,646,000 after acquiring an additional 813,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,782,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,596,000 after acquiring an additional 499,725 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,372,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,649,000 after acquiring an additional 809,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $81,945.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,104,650.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 56,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $591,761.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106 shares in the company, valued at $1,119.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $81,945.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,104,650.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,223 shares of company stock worth $1,052,700 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on WRBY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Warby Parker

Warby Parker Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:WRBY opened at $12.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 1.63. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $16.49.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $161.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.01 million. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Warby Parker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.