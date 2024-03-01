Bamco Inc. NY Sells 200,000 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 92.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LBRDK. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at $26,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 33.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 425.6% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 301.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK opened at $60.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.03. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $59.01 and a twelve month high of $95.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.58.

LBRDK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

