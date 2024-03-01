Bamco Inc. NY Raises Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 89.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,040.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $689.20.

In related news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $201,744.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,777.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $201,744.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 586 shares in the company, valued at $147,777.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,089 shares of company stock valued at $43,682,125 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

SMCI opened at $866.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 67.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $537.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.25 and a 12-month high of $1,077.87.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

