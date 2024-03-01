Bamco Inc. NY Invests $39,000 in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Duolingo by 620.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $239.00 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.27 and a fifty-two week high of $245.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 702.96 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.75.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $150.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.98 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 2.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,656,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $1,786,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,656,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,158,600 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Duolingo from $210.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $217.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DUOL

About Duolingo

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.