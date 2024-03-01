Bamco Inc. NY Has $268.31 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 616,823 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 70,597 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 0.8% of Bamco Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $268,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. United Bank boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $929,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,174 shares of company stock worth $69,582,008. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Benchmark raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price target on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $740.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $691.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $824.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $791.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $620.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $514.33. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $222.97 and a 1-year high of $823.94. The company has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.26, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.