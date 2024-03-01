Bamco Inc. NY Has $1.47 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.07, for a total value of $10,725,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 146,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,688,983.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 295,150 shares of company stock valued at $39,347,952. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $149.28 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $103.99 and a one year high of $151.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on FI. Stephens increased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.04.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

