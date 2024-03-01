Bamco Inc. NY Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,609,000 after purchasing an additional 16,722 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Global Payments by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GPN opened at $129.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.05 and a 12 month high of $141.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.83 and a 200-day moving average of $122.81.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 26.46%.

Several analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.92.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

