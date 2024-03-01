Bamco Inc. NY Buys 10,000 Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.10% of Arcellx worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new stake in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth about $56,317,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,016,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,998,000 after buying an additional 174,658 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,848,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,059,000 after buying an additional 449,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,602,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,291,000 after buying an additional 380,128 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,240,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arcellx

In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,967 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $191,252.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,331.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arcellx news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $470,568.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,310 shares in the company, valued at $901,453.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $191,252.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,331.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,535 shares of company stock worth $1,297,037 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx Trading Down 2.2 %

ACLX opened at $65.82 on Friday. Arcellx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $70.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $63.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcellx, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Arcellx from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Arcellx from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Arcellx from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Arcellx to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Arcellx from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcellx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ACLX

Arcellx Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.