Bamco Inc. NY Acquires 300 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY's holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 40.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,434 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $261,300,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at $197,875,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 40.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,613,000 after buying an additional 1,481,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,733,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Global Payments from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.92.

Shares of GPN opened at $129.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.81. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.05 and a 52-week high of $141.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. Global Payments's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

