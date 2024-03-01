Ball (NYSE:BALL) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BALL. Bank of America cut Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ball to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ball from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.27.

Shares of BALL opened at $64.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Ball has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $64.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.47 and a 200 day moving average of $53.95.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BALL. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ball by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Ball by 0.9% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Ball by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin grew its stake in shares of Ball by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

