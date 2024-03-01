Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Acquired by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Bank of Marin boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Ball by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Friday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ball to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ball from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

BALL opened at $64.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.87. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.95.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

