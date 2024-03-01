Baby Doge Coin Trading 27.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded 27.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a total market cap of $220.36 million and $6.63 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000617 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00018414 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004633 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO:BabyDoge) is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 205,598,276,689,105,950 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 205,598,276,689,105,952 with 143,788,799,573,309,472 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -6.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $8,543,805.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.