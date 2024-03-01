B. Riley Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CarGurus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for CarGurus’ current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for CarGurus’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $223.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.05 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CARG. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CarGurus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CARG

CarGurus Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $22.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.00, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.58. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $24.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarGurus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 56.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.