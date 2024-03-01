Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Releases Earnings Results

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Axonics had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $109.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Axonics Price Performance

Shares of AXNX opened at $67.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.82. Axonics has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $69.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axonics

In other news, EVP John Woock sold 15,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $1,076,998.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,279.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Woock sold 15,899 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $1,076,998.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,279.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,161 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $2,381,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,791,682.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,069,704 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axonics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Axonics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 64.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axonics in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 172.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 103.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

Featured Articles

