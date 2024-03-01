Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AXTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.42.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $32.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $34.45.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axalta Coating Systems

In other news, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $335,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,845.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $315,984,000 after purchasing an additional 674,477 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

