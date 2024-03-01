Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Receives $34.42 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.42.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXTA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $32.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day moving average of $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $335,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,656 shares in the company, valued at $468,845.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 22.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 46.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,984,000 after acquiring an additional 674,477 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

