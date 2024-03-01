AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of AvidXchange from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AvidXchange has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.29.

Shares of AVDX opened at $13.29 on Thursday. AvidXchange has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Ryan Stahl sold 26,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $320,241.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AvidXchange news, insider Ryan Stahl sold 26,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $320,241.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 254,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 7,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $79,825.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 207,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,865.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,369 shares of company stock worth $669,505. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,135 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 166,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 32,108 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 337.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 234,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 180,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

