Avidity Biosciences’ (RNA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $35.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.60.

RNA stock opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.57. Avidity Biosciences has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $25.38.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 4,129 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $41,826.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,373.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Avidity Biosciences news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 5,092 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $51,581.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,801.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 4,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $41,826.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,373.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,696 shares of company stock valued at $128,610 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 15,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 456.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 352.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

