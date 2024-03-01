Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 694.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 102,557 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $21,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,422,000 after buying an additional 1,945,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $153,787,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,342,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,478,000 after buying an additional 787,201 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 38.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,316,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,974,000 after buying an additional 643,675 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 43.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,007,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,026,000 after buying an additional 307,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.78.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total transaction of $1,069,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,217.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $1,074,202.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,940.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total value of $1,069,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,217.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Avery Dennison stock opened at $216.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $158.93 and a 12 month high of $217.53.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Articles

