Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Sets New 12-Month High at $61.04

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.04 and last traded at $61.01, with a volume of 14974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.97.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.52 and its 200 day moving average is $55.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Cohen Lawrence B purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $266,000.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

