AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) PT Raised to $3,100.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens upped their price target on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,020.76.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $3,007.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $3,025.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,703.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,616.50.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $24.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 149.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total value of $5,196,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $38,827,861. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

