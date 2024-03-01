AutoZone, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $172.30 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the company will earn $172.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $159.54. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $3,025.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $149.92 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AZO. Stephens upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,020.76.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $3,007.40 on Friday. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3,025.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,703.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,616.50. The firm has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $24.64 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZO. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 31.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in AutoZone by 24.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total value of $1,839,319.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares in the company, valued at $666,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

