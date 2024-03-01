Australian Ethical Investment Limited (ASX:AEF) Declares $0.03 Interim Dividend

Australian Ethical Investment Limited (ASX:AEF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 3rd.
Australian Ethical Investment Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.30.
About Australian Ethical Investment
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Australian Ethical Investment
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 3 Hot Stocks Bought by Members of Congress: Follow the Money
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Australian Ethical Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Ethical Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.