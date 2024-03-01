ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AACG opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. ATA Creativity Global has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08.

Institutional Trading of ATA Creativity Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

