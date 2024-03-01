Assura Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.82 (LON:AGR)

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:AGR opened at GBX 42.08 ($0.53) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 44.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 44.19. Assura has a 1 year low of GBX 38.38 ($0.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 53 ($0.67). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -701.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AGR shares. Shore Capital started coverage on Assura in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 53 ($0.67) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Assura from GBX 49 ($0.62) to GBX 51 ($0.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 56.25 ($0.71).

In other news, insider Jayne Cottam purchased 728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £327.60 ($415.53). Insiders have bought 1,397 shares of company stock valued at $62,811 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

