ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) Given New $5.25 Price Target at HC Wainwright

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $3.25 to $5.25 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASP Isotopes Stock Up 19.4 %

Shares of ASPI stock opened at $3.81 on Thursday. ASP Isotopes has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $4.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72.

Get ASP Isotopes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ASP Isotopes

In other news, Director Robert John Andrew Ryan purchased 15,596 shares of ASP Isotopes stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $36,650.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 537,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,079.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 18,246 shares of company stock valued at $41,801. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASP Isotopes

About ASP Isotopes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

ASP Isotopes Inc, a pre-commercial stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company also Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASP Isotopes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASP Isotopes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.