ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) Given New $5.25 Price Target at HC Wainwright

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $3.25 to $5.25 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
ASP Isotopes Stock Up 19.4 %
Shares of ASPI stock opened at $3.81 on Thursday. ASP Isotopes has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $4.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72.
In other news, Director Robert John Andrew Ryan purchased 15,596 shares of ASP Isotopes stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $36,650.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 537,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,079.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 18,246 shares of company stock valued at $41,801. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
ASP Isotopes Inc, a pre-commercial stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company also Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry.
