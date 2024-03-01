Arvinas, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($1.67) Per Share (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arvinas in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.67) per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($6.44) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.75) EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($1.38). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 70.24% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The company had revenue of ($43.10) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Arvinas from $26.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim raised Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Arvinas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.93.

Arvinas Price Performance

ARVN opened at $45.98 on Friday. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $53.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.04.

Institutional Trading of Arvinas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,574,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Arvinas by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,832,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,452 shares during the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Arvinas by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 49,824 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arvinas

In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $244,471.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,036,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,775,841.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $80,079.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,559,147.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $244,471.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,036,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,775,841.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $404,489 in the last three months. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

