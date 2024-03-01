Ark (ARK) Hits 1-Day Volume of $62.76 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. In the last seven days, Ark has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $179.98 million and $62.76 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002029 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001177 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002410 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 179,212,990 coins and its circulating supply is 179,212,874 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.