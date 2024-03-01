Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 454,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73,895 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $83,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 135.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $277.54 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.68 and a 12-month high of $292.66. The company has a market capitalization of $86.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $257.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $4,880,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,714,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,191,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $4,880,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,714,500 shares in the company, valued at $389,191,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,346 shares of company stock valued at $37,278,683 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Melius upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.38.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

