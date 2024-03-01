Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th.

Aris Water Solutions has a payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Aris Water Solutions to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ARIS stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.11. Aris Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $14.29.

Institutional Trading of Aris Water Solutions

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aris Water Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.56.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Further Reading

