Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited (ASX:ALI) Declares $0.04 Interim Dividend

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited (ASX:ALI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.
Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Stock Performance
About Argo Global Listed Infrastructure
Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Argo Service Company Pty Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in the infrastructure sector.
